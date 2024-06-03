DEI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.89 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DEI has a total market cap of $93.98 million and approximately $0.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00120172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

