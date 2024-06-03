Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $97.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $128.60 and last traded at $131.56. 19,054,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 8,508,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.56.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,008,829 shares of company stock worth $671,287,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.