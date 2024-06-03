Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Salesforce by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

