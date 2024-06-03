Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance
DHCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Diamondhead Casino has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.41.
About Diamondhead Casino
