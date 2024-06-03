Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 166,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,122. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

