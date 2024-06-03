Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Shares of DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.84. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

