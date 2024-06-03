Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.27.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$125.43. 328,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.14. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

