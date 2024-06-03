Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Logitech International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.65. 378,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,939. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $100.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

