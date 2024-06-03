Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 213,699 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.28. 505,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,081. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.