Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 40,499 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 104,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 268,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

