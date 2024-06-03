Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $86.40. 1,500,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

