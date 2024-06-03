Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.