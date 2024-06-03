Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.81 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in KLA were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $21.62 on Monday, hitting $737.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,721. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $791.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $709.31 and its 200-day moving average is $645.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

