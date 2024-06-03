Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.32 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KNSL traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $382.01. 47,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.32 and a 200-day moving average of $415.03. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

