Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $11,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 33,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.23. 400,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.21. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

