Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Ternium were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ternium by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Ternium by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium Price Performance

TX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 121,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,583. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.