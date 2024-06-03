DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.94% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1,881.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,862. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

