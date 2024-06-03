Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.8 %

DUOL stock traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.54. 903,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.18. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,490,118 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,552,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

