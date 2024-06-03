e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 7.4%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.86 and last traded at $200.66. Approximately 303,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,588,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.91.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.01.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

