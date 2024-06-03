Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %
Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $31.97.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.