Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $131,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

