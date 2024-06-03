eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.05.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $73,777,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.