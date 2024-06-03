eCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.52 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. eCash has a market capitalization of $910.27 million and $12.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,900.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00675992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,710,767,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,710,792,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.