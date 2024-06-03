ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,192,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 6,606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.2 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,019. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

