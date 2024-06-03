Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $262,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 480,496 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

