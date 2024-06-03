Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.06.

Shares of EW opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

