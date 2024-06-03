El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 183.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

