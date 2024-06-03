Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$211,200.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total value of C$211,200.00.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

ELD traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.10. The company had a trading volume of 308,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,287. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

