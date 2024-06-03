Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $16.17 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $18,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

