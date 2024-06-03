Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $53.14 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $988,308.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,404,955 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

