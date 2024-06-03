Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.23.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $538.48 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

