Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

