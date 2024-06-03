Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
