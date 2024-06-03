Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.67. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $18,158,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $10,754,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.