Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 40,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,268. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

