Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

