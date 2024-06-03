Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

ENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.91) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.30) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 65,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($610,983.40). In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.03), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,733,682.57). Also, insider Stella David acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($610,983.40). 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 677 ($8.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 777.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -478.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 643.40 ($8.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,276.60%.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

