Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,679. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

