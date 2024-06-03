EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 476,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

