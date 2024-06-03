EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$109.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities cut their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC set a C$100.00 price target on EQB and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.44.

Get EQB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$87.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a 1 year low of C$65.18 and a 1 year high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.