Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 10,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 943,855 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 919,499 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 412,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. 1,570,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
