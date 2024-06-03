Ergo Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Ergo has a market cap of $92.12 million and approximately $989,956.93 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,157.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.25 or 0.00671294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00120063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00088911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,609,426 coins and its circulating supply is 75,610,128 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

