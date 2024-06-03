Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Update

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZGN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 12,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,065. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

