Estabrook Capital Management Has $26,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 105,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.03. 75,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $587,520. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

