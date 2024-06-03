Estabrook Capital Management Has $7.77 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.3% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. 1,053,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

