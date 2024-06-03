Estabrook Capital Management Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $830.03. 1,675,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $838.28. The company has a market cap of $788.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $769.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

