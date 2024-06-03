Estabrook Capital Management Sells 359 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,140,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $224,639,000 after purchasing an additional 119,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $222.58. 508,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,511. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.11 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

