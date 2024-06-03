Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

