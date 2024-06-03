Ethereum Name Service Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.92 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.14 or 0.00036456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $791.50 million and $110.92 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,477,454 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

