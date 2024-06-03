Evercore ISI Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $22.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

