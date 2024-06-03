Evercore ISI Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.65.

Shares of VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

