F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $377,842.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F5 Trading Down 1.2 %

FFIV traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $166.91. 518,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,601. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

